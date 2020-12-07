Jack: Pozuelo is an MVP on and off the pitch for Toronto FC

A disappointing end to the Toronto FC season has just earned a positive footnote.

Alejandro Pozuelo has won the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award. The midfielder beat out Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake, Seattle midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, forward Jordan Morris, and Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi for the honour.

Pozuelo, 29, joins Italian star Sebastian Giovinco (2015) as the only Toronto player to win the award.

After being named to the league all-star team in 2019, the Spanish playmaker was named to the league's Best XI this season.

Pozuelo tied for the MLS lead in assists with 10, while finishing tied for eighth in goals with nine, and led the league with five game-winning goals.

One thing that helped Pozuelo this season was his ability to stay on the field.

He ranked ninth in the league in minutes played (2,015 minutes), missing just 55 minutes of the regular season. And was the only Toronto player to start every game this season.

The award comes as no surprise to many people around the league as members of different clubs have been singing his praise all season.

"People will talk about his right foot and his left foot and his ability to play a final ball and his ability to shoot from distance with both feet," Philadelphia coach Jim Curtin, said. "But what I actually like the most with his game is just how hard he works defensively for a team.”

"Gone are the days of the No. 10 that just kind of stood in the centre circle, Carlos Valderrama style.”

Adding, “He's a No. 10 that works both sides of the ball, does so many things for them and is obviously the key to us trying to contain them the best we can.”

Atlanta midfielder Mo Adams said prior to facing Toronto in mid-October, "In my eyes, he's arguably the best player in the league.”

"You've just got be mindful of not giving him too much space in terms of him getting his head up and threading passes between the lines," he added. "He's not as much of a dribbler like (Darlington) Nagbe or someone like that. But he's really capable of splitting teams with his vision."

--With Canadian Press files