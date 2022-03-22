Manoah feels he has 'a lot more to prove' in second season Alek Manoah went from barely on the radar to an important rotation piece at the big-league level in the blink of an eye in 2021. He isn't resting on his laurels and still believes he has a lot to prove going into his second season, Scott Mitchell writes.

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — A year ago at this time, after a lost minor league season in 2020, Alek Manoah was barely on the radar.

The 2019 11th-overall pick had thrown just 17 pro innings after being drafted, and very few around the Toronto Blue Jays were expecting the mountain-sized right-hander to have much of an impact on the big club in 2021.

But that all changed after a couple of dominant spring training performances convinced the Blue Jays to aggressively assign Manoah to Triple-A to start the season, even though he had never pitched above Low-A.

Three scintillating starts for Buffalo were all it took, and Manoah quickly became an important rotation piece at the big-league level in the blink of an eye.

Now, the question is, just how good can the 24-year-old be?

If the sample size of 20 starts from his rookie season is any indication, Manoah could be just scratching the surface after posting a 3.22 ERA and striking out 127 batters across his 111.2 innings.

He isn’t resting on his laurels, that’s for sure. Manoah is keeping the exact same make-the-team mindset that worked so well for him last spring.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot more to prove this year so the mindset’s going to stay the same,” Manoah said. “All gas, no brakes.”

Manoah’s quippy one-liners have become about as common as a hitter swinging through his slider, a pitch that featured an elite 37 per cent whiff rate last year.

While that bread-and-butter out-pitch held batters to a .146 average, it’s his quality sinker and four-seamer that allowed him to have immediate success in the majors.

But if Manoah takes another step, the development of his changeup — a pitch he used just 9.4 per cent of the time — could be the reason.

As a rookie, batters slugged .462 off Manoah’s changeup.

Manoah isn’t going to suddenly become Trevor Hoffman, but a change-of-pace pitch to use against lefties wouldn’t hurt as teams start to adjust in his sophomore year.

“I think where we’ve gone with it, the best part is knowing when to use it and where to use it and if the count doesn’t call for that then we’re not going to use it,” Manoah said of his changeup. “There was a lot of times where I didn’t need it, so I think just being able to set it as best as possible and using it then will be huge. I don’t think I’m going to be the guy that goes out there and throws 0-0 changeups or 2-0 changeups or tries to nitpick with it.”

Based on the dominance of his other three pitches and a bright red Statcast page — red is good, blue is bad — it might be nitpicking to say Manoah even needs it.

In his spring debut Monday against the Detroit Tigers, he threw three cambios in his 30 pitches.

“I think being able to pair the sinker with the changeup, I’ve worked on that a lot this offseason,” Manoah said.

In a rotation stacked with veterans, the smart money is on Manoah starting the fourth game of the season in the Bronx, behind the three big-money arms.

Those high-profile additions of Hyun Jin Ryu, José Berríos and Kevin Gausman have given Manoah a wealth of knowledge to tap into on a daily basis.

That will help most when things start to go wrong at some point. And they will. It’s baseball.

Berríos, Gausman and Ryu all come with reputations of detail-focused pitchers who are in complete control of their individual routines, and they’re setting a new standard for a Blue Jays rotation that has gone from weakness to strength in a calendar year.

“I think that’s the biggest thing, having a lot of these guys that have been so good for so long and are still trying to learn the game, still trying to get better, still trying to learn from each other,” Manoah said. “That’s huge for me to see and for me to continue to learn as well.”