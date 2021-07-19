Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Monday that rookie Alek Manoah may not make his scheduled start Tuesday after slipping on the Sahlen Field dugout steps and suffering a back contusion.

Montoyo added that Thomas Hatch, who is currently on the taxi squad, or Anthony Kay could start Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox if Manoah is unable to go.

The 23-year-old is 2-1 with an ERA of 2.90 in eight starts so far this season, totaling 52 strikeouts in 40.1 innings.

Ross Stripling is scheduled to start Monday's series-opener with the Red Sox in Buffalo, going up against right-hander Nick Pivetta.