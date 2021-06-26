Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has dropped his appeal and will serve his five-game suspension beginning Saturday.

He will be eligible to return on July 2.

Manoah was given a five-game ban on Tuesday for intentionally throwing at Baltimore's Maikel Franco last weekend. Manoah elected to appeal and made his start as scheduled against the Orioles Friday night, pitching six solid innings in an eventual 6-5 extra-innings loss.

Manager Charlie Montoyo was also given a one-game ban "for Manoah's actions" by MLB, which he was not able to appeal and served Tuesday night in Miami against the Marlins.

Already trailing in the fourth inning of Saturday's start, Manoah allowed back-to-back homers to Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart to make things 5-2 for the Orioles. Next up was Franco, who Manoah drilled with a 94 MPH fastball high and tight. Franco and Manoah appeared to exchange words while the right-hander walked toward the plate, causing both benches to empty although no punches were thrown.

After the game, Manoah told reporters he was trying to throw Franco an inside fastball but the pitch slipped.

“He told me it was bad timing. I’m just out there competing, man," Manoah said when describing what he heard from the umpiring crew when he was tossed.

Manoah is 1-0 in six starts for the Jays this season with an ERA of 3.34 and a 1.11 WHIP.