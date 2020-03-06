The Florida Panthers saw their winless streak extend to four games on Thursday night in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins.

The Panthers, who are chasing the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division, have managed to pick up two points in their past games despite scoring just three goals.

“We have a saying in Russia that if you don’t score, they are going to score on you,” Aleksander Barkov said post-game, per The Athletic. “We’re pissed off right now because we played good enough to win this one. We just couldn’t score and we had enough chances to do it.

"We have to play like that until the end of the season. We just set the standard for how we have to play. Anything less is unacceptable.”

Florida is in the midst of a franchise-record eight-game winless skid on home ice and missed another chance Thursday to gain ground on the Maple Leafs, who are five points up on the Panthers with one more game played.

Despite their recent struggles though, the team was focused on taking the positives out of their latest loss, in which they outshot the Bruins 33-28.

"It [stinks] losing. No one likes to lose, especially after the effort we put in tonight," defenceman MacKenzie Weegar said. "I thought we battled hard throughout the whole 60 minutes. It's just a [bad] feeling. It [stinks], but we've got to take a lot of positives out of it."

"We've got to look on the bright side of things, we stemmed the tide as far as playing the right way," coach Joel Quenneville added. "We still have some time here and have to get points in every single game going forward. That's got to be the mindset."

The Panthers will end their current five-game homestand on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens before playing four of their next five on the road. The team has one game remaining against the Maple Leafs this season, in Toronto on March 23.