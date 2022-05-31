Wozniak to be inducted into Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame

TORONTO — Aleksandra Wozniak will be inducted into the Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame.

The Blainville, Que., native enters the Hall as a player in her first year of eligibility.

Joining her in the class of 2022 is Tom Tebbutt, a Canadian tennis media personality who has covered the game for more than 45 years, and famed Canadian player, coach and Tennis Canada board of directors member Ron Ghitter.

Both men are entering the Hall as builders.

"It is with enormous pleasure that the Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame Committee welcomes Aleksandra Wozniak, Tom Tebbutt and Ron Ghitter into the Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame,” said Robert Bettauer, Chair of the Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame committee, in a statement. “All three have made such a positive impact on tennis in our country."

Wozniak was one of Canada's most successful professional players, climbing up as high as 21st in the WTA rankings, winning one WTA title, 12 ITF titles and earning over U.S.$2 million in prize money over the course of her 13-year career.

Internationally, Wozniak was one of Canada's best performers, amassing a record of 40-12 in Fed Cup (now Billie Jean King Cup) play, the most wins by any Canadian in that competition.

"I am thrilled," Wozniak said in a statement. "It is such a big honour to be inducted in the Hall of Fame. This means a lot to me.

"Representing Canada all around the world during my career has been a real privilege. I’ve played my heart out for my country and I will always cherish all the profound memories I made in my sport."

Wozniak and Tebbutt will be celebrated at the 2022 National Bank Open in Montreal in August. Ghitter will be celebrated in his home province of Alberta at the Calgary National Bank Challenger in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.