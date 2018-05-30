Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Sometimes the way someone delivers a message is just as important as what they’re saying.

Any golfer can tell you that and it’s one of the primary reasons why top players switch coaches as often as they do. A fresh voice, a new way of saying things can build a lot of confidence and inspiration – even if it comes the week before a major championship.

That’s the case for Alena Sharp, who split from Tristan Mullally in March. Mullally, the head coach of Canada’s national women’s team, guided Sharp up to and through her Olympic experience in Rio in 2016. And the veteran Canadian has nothing but good things to say about him. But she also knows it was time to move on.

“I learned so much from Tristan and I’m glad I worked with him and he moved my game along and I had two of my best years with him,” Sharp said. “People are probably thinking, ‘Why are you changing coaches?’ It’s just something that I needed to do and I’m happy moving forward.”

Now, as she preps for this week’s U.S. Women’s Open, she’s feeling good about where her game is thanks to some work with her new coach, Brett Saunders of Vancouver.

“I haven’t been striking it like I normally do,” stated Sharp. “It was frustrating last year for me. I was trying to find something every week and it put a lot of mental grind on me and I was so exhausted by the end of the year. So I just wanted to get back to keeping it simple and I feel like I’ve found that in Brett.”

Last week, Sharp headed up to Vancouver for two days of instruction from Saunders and is buoyed with confidence in her game. The Hamilton, Ont., native said that what her new coach is teaching isn’t that far off what her old one did. But change is sometimes good simply because it’s a change.

In addition to working with Saunders, Sharp has also been spending time with Lynn Marriott and Pia Nilsson, the instructors behind Vision 54, a system that helps players mentally prepare for every shot. This, she says, was because of growing frustration with the inability to see improvements despite a lot of effort.

“Sometimes you work too hard and try to force things,” said Sharp, who has worked with Marriott and Nilsson in the past. “I’m trying to get back into really focusing on these new moves obviously but also just tempo on the golf course and really getting into that target and just having one thought and not bouncing around all over the place for 18 holes.”

With all this new input, Sharp is excited for what’s ahead, even as soon as this week at one of the toughest tests of the season at the U.S. Women’s Open.

“I think it’s a tough test in respect to we don’t know the course,” she said, “whereas every tour event, unless it’s a new tournament, we kind of have an idea of what the course is going to play like. Here they move tees around and definitely pin positions are a little different than we do on tour so that’s a tough test.”

Here is Shoal Creek, near Birmingham, Ala., which is hosting its first major championship since the 1990 PGA Championship. Organizers were hoping to provide a fast and firm test but that’s unlikely thanks to Alberto, a subtropical storm that was so strong it forced the closure of the course on Tuesday.

Instead of rock-hard greens, it’s now a question of whether the tournament can be played without invoking lift, clean and place, something that’s never been done in a championship run by the United States Golf Association.

“I love the challenging golf courses we play,” said Sharp. “I love our majors because it’s not a 20 under that’s going to win. Shooting par some days is a really good score and I think that suits my game better.”

Without skipping a beat, however, the 37-year-old added that she wouldn’t mind if the soft layout leads to a birdie barrage.

“I’m learning to love to hit wedges and make a lot of birdies too.”

With some new perspective and changes to her game, Sharp is looking forward to this week and beyond.