Sharp ready for U.S. Women’s Open test Generally regarded as the most difficult tournament of the year, the U.S. Women’s Open has never been kind to Hamilton’s Alena Sharp. But the newlywed comes into this week’s event showing fine form – missing just two cuts in the 11 events she’s competed in since the tour restarted after the COVID-19 pandemic pause, Bob Weeks writes.

In a world that has seen its fair share of strange things this year, a U.S. Women’s Open this late in the season won’t get a second glance. For Alena Sharp, the fact that this tournament is being held at all is a minor miracle.

"Well, it's kind of weird playing golf in December with Christmas lights up and Christmas music," said Sharp, "but I'm thankful we're getting to play the U.S. Open."

The last major on golf’s calendar tees off on Thursday at Champions Golf Club in Houston. To add to the irregularity, the United States Golf Association will use two courses to allow for the field to get around in the diminished daylight. Players will split the first two rounds between the Jackrabbit and Cyprus Creek, before playing the final two sessions on the latter track.

After playing both layouts, Sharp described them as long, with woods needed for several approach shots, and with massive greens that will put a premium on lag putting. The severity of the course is no surprise. As with its men’s counterpart, this championship is generally regarded as the most difficult test of the year for the women.

"I think it's going to be a mental grind for everybody, so you just have to stay positive and kind of just hit the middle of the greens, honestly," stated Sharp. "That's what I think the game plan is. With such long irons, you can't really attack too many of the pins."

The U.S. Open has never been kind to Sharp. In nine appearances, she’s made the cut just three times and only broken par once in 22 rounds. Her best finish came in 2016 when she tied for 21st.

This year, she comes in showing some form. She’s played 11 events since the tour restarted after the pandemic pause, missing just two cuts and finishing inside the top 30 on four occasions.

While COVID-19 has prevented Sharp from seeing her coach, Vancouver-based Brett Saunders, they’ve worked together over streaming services, which is, at the very least, a stopgap measure.

"I've been doing videos back and forth, but it's just not the same as the hands-on that you get when you have a lesson," said Sharp. "We've been making due with what we have and playing pretty decent. I feel pretty good going into these last couple."

One recent lesson that produced solid results was a FaceTime session between the player and coach, focusing on putting. Saunders had Sharp put more pressure in her feet and that helped her make more putts, which has led to improved confidence on the greens.

On the mental side of things Sharp recently began working with Howard Falco, who has helped the Hamilton, Ont., native take a more relaxed approach on the course.

"Just really being mindful of my thoughts," explained Sharp. "I wasn't really my best friend out there, so getting back to the basics of being positive and being grateful for being able to play out here on the LPGA and enjoying every moment of it."

This will also be the first event for Sharp since marrying her longtime partner Sarah Bowman, who also serves as her caddy. The two were married in a small ceremony in their backyard two weeks ago, attended by only a handful of guests as well as their two dogs.

Bowman has been diligently preparing for the week, not only carrying while Sharp played practice rounds, but also walking each course again on her own. Their first marital spat might come over the choice of a club or perhaps the line of a putt, but so far the couple are still in the honeymoon phase.

A different time, a different place, a different setup make this tournament more than a little unusual, but for the 39-year-old veteran, that doesn’t matter.

"The challenge of the U.S. Open, no matter what month it is, it's always a challenge," summed up Sharp. "I look forward to it."