Canada’s Sharp tied for third at Women's PGA Championship

Canadian Alena Sharp is tied for third after the opening two rounds at the Women's PGA Championship.

After firing a 3-under 69 in the opening round on Thursday, Sharp carded five birdies and one bogey on Friday for a solid round that brought her to 7 under for the event.

The 40-year-old sits in a three-way tie for third place, just four shots behind American Nelly Korda.

Sharp enters the weekend looking for her first major championship.

Her best result at a major came in 2019 when she placed T17 at the ANA Inspiration.

Her best finish at this event came in 2016 when she landed T22 at 72 holes.

Sharp has nine professional wins under her belt. However, none of those came on the LPGA Tour.

Fellow Canuck Brooke Henderson will have some ground to make up on the weekend if she wants to contend for her second Women's PGA Championship victory.

The 2016 winner of this event made the cut on the number at -2 after she shot a 70 on Thursday.

Henderson enters the weekend tied for 43rd.