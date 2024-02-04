OTTAWA — Alex Carpenter scored her second goal of the game in overtime as New York rallied past Ottawa 4-3 on Sunday in Professional Women’s Hockey League action.

Abby Roque and Jade Downie-Landry also scored as New York (2-2-1-4) reeled off four unanswered goals.

Corinne Schroeder made 39 saves for the win.

Aneta Tejralova, Lexie Adzija and Savannah Harmon scored for Ottawa (2-0-4-1).

Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 27 shots in net.

Ottawa took an early 2-0 lead in the third when Hayley Scamurra created a turnover and found Adzija, who beat Schroeder five-hole for her team-leading fifth goal of the season.

Harmon made it 3-0 midway through the period. From down low, Daryl Watts saw Harmon coming through the slot to beat Schroeder high.

New York scored twice in a span of 44 seconds to make it a 3-2 game with 4:22 remaining before scoring a power-play goal to tie the game.

Roque got New York on the board at 14:54 when she cut behind Ottawa’s D and beat an outstretched Maschmeyer and Downie-Landry cut the lead to one. New York completed the comeback with Carpenter scoring a power-play goal off a cross-crease pass from Roque.

Leading 1-0 Ottawa had the better of the chances in the second period, but just couldn’t find a way to capitalize.

With 1:21 remaining in the period Ottawa appeared to take a 2-0 lead on a delayed penalty call when Watts scored, but it was ruled the whistle had been blown before the puck crossed the goal line.

Both teams had chances in the first but it was Ottawa who opened the scoring at 7:37.

Ottawa had just missed on a great chance but then Emily Clark found Tejralova at the blueline and fired a shot past Schroeder.

This was the first of four games between the two teams.

NOTES — The game featured the league’s top two power plays. Ottawa (6-for-20) is first and New York (5-fo-24) ranks second. The PWHL schedule will pause after this weekend’s games for an IIHF International Break, with action resuming on Feb. 14.

UP NEXT — Ottawa heads to Minnesota Wednesday, Feb. 14

New York will travel to Boston Saturday, Feb. 17

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2024.