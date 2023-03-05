ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Alex de Minaur rallied to win the biggest title of his career, beating Tommy Paul 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday night in the final of the Mexican Open.

The 24-year-old Australian won his seventh career title and first at the ATP 500 level. He won his previous six titles at ATP 250 events, most recently last year at Atlanta.

De Minaur will move to 18th in the rankings. His career-best ranking is No. 15 in 2021.

Paul had reached the final by beating fifth-ranked Taylor Fritz on Friday in a match that lasted 3 hours, 25 minutes. He has one career title, at Stockholm in 2021.

