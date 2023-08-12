Alex de Minaur rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the National Bank Open on Saturday to reach his first career Masters 1000 final.

The Australian was in full control of the semifinal between unseeded opponents.

De Minaur broke the Spaniard's serve on his first opportunity and kept the pressure on throughout the 77-minute match.

Davidovich Fokina made 22 unforced errors to just four for de Minaur on a sunny, windy afternoon at Sobeys Stadium.

The 18th-ranked de Minaur will play the winner of the evening semifinal between 12th-seeded American Tommy Paul and seventh-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner.

Davidovich Fokina upset third-seeded Casper Ruud and 13th-seeded Alex Zverev en route to the semifinal.

The 37th-ranked player showed flashes of his previous form but appeared sluggish at times and made too many careless mistakes.

The consistent de Minaur did give up a break late in the second set but broke right back to improve to 32-16 on the season.

He won his lone ATP Tour title this year in Acapulco with a three-set win over Paul.

The final is scheduled for Sunday.

De Minaur has a 5-0 career record against Paul but has dropped all four previous matchups against Sinner.

In the early doubles semifinal, El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands posted a 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 win over Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos.

Sixth-seeded Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz were scheduled to play third-seeded American Rajeev Ram and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the late semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2023.