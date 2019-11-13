LAVAL, Que. — Alex Formenton scored 27 seconds into overtime as the Belleville Senators edged the Laval Rocket 5-4 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Max Veronneau, Josh Norris, Vitaly Abramov and Drake Batherson had regulation-time goals for Belleville (7-6-1), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.

Marcus Hogberg made 33 saves for the win. Belleville is on a five-game point streak with four wins.

Charles Hudon completed his hat trick with 1:05 left to play in the third period to force the extra period for Laval (9-5-2), the minor league club of the Montreal Canadiens. Kevin Lynch had a short-handed goal for the Rocket, while Cayden Primeau stopped 20 shots in net.

The Senators went 1 for 4 on the power play and Laval was 2 for 8 with the man advantage.

The Rocket's point streak stretched to eight games, including six wins.