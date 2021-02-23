Alex Galchenyuk took part in practice with the main group at the Toronto Maple Leafs skate on Tuesday for the first time since being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes last week.

Galchenyuk was traded to the Maple Leafs on Feb. 15, just two days after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators.

The 27-year-old's arrival should help provide depth for a Toronto team dealing with a multitude of injuries. Zach Hyman, Joe Thornton, Jake Muzzin and Frederik Andersen were all absent from Tuesday's skate after missing Monday's 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames. Forward Alexander Barabanov was also not present after playing Monday.

Galchenyuk had a goal in eight games with the this season with the Senators, who he signed a one-year, $1.05 million deal with prior to this season.