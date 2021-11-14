Goligoski fined for high-stick on Eberle

Minnesota Wild defenceman Alex Goligoski has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday.

Minnesota’s Alex Goligoski has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for High-sticking Seattle’s Jordan Eberle. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 14, 2021

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred during the first period of Saturday's matchup, which the Wild went on to win 4-2.

Goligoski had one assist in 18:20 of action. Eberle had one helper in 20:55.