WESTON, Florida—Alex Herrmann began the final round of the first PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament with a commanding five-shot lead. He felt comfortable he was going to earn status and was confident he would win the tournament at The Club at Weston Hills. After building as much as a seven-stroke advantage on the Tour Course, Herrmann could only smile after a three-putt bogey on the 18th dropped him back to his original five-shot margin. That was more than enough for him to grab medalist honors and exemptions into every 2022 tournament. He defeated China’s Wocheng Ye and the American trio of Benjamin Shipp, James Hervol and Ethan Cairns by six shots.

Josh Hart sunk a 20-foot birdie putt on his 72nd hole to shoot a 68 and finish alone in sixth, avoiding the five-player-for-three-spot playoff between amateurs Parker Gillam and Kieran Vincent, Steven Chervony, David Sanders and Kaiwen Liu. Gillam was the first to emerge from the overtime session, with a birdie on the first sudden-death hole, and Vincent dropped from the playoff after making bogey at the second hole (No. 18). Sanders and Liu birdied the fourth extra hole to move on. Chervony earned conditional status.

By the time the playoff ended, Herrmann was off the premises, relishing his dominating win and the firm knowledge he will have a place to play all summer.

“That was the goal coming into the week. That’s why I signed up,” Herrmann, a former Georgia State golfer, said. “I’m really happy. I didn’t necessarily think it was going to be that easy on the back nine. Usually, you think it will take some putts and some ups-and-downs on the back nine, but that was never really the case. I hit I really well and was never in any trouble. It was a pretty easy day today.”

Post-round, Herrmann did wince a little at his closing bogey. “That was kind of unnecessary. It didn’t matter, but it does bother me. You never want to finish a tournament with a three-putt,” he added.

Ye, a native of China who lives in the Orlando suburb of Winter Park, tied Sanders for the low round of both the day and the tournament shooting a 66 under ideal conditions. Ye began the day in solid position to earn his status. He was in fifth place but made four birdies and an eagle on his bogey-free card despite a slow start. After mustering only one birdie on his first nine—No. 12—he poured it on over his final nine holes. He eagled No. 1, birdied 2 then after three pars, starting at the third, he birdied his 15th and 16th holes of the day to secure his standing.

“I feel great. I’m very happy I can play in Canada this season,” said Ye, who goes by the English name Aden. He is joined by countryman Liu.