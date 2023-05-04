The Toronto Maple Leafs needed a response after dropping their second-round opener on home ice and they got exactly that, taking a 2-1 lead over the Florida Panthers after the first period of Game 2.

Alex Kerfoot opened the scoring for the Leafs at the 2:20 mark of the opening frame when he collected a rebound from a Morgan Rielly shot from in close and fired it past Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Luke Schenn created the initial scoring chance with a blast from the point that Bobrovsky was not able to corral.

The advantage swelled to two courtesy of a power play goal from Ryan O'Reilly, who took a cross crease pass from Mitch Marner and one-timed it into the Panthers’ net at the 5:10 mark for the first period.

Anton Lundell responded for the Panthers, slipping the puck past Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov after receiving a backhand feed from Sam Reinhart to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Panthers took two penalties in the opening frame, Zac Dalpe’s tripping minor that led to the 2-0 goal and a charging infraction taken by Matthew Tkachuk.

Samsonov, who made a highlight-reel sprawling save late in the period, stopped eight shots in the first period.

Bobrovsky made 14 of 16 saves in the first twenty minutes.

The Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.