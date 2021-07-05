Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn will remain out of the lineup for Game 4 on Monday. He was listed as a game-time decision and took the warmup prior to the game.

Mathieu Joseph will once again take his place in the lineup for the Lightning, who can clinch their second consecutive Stanley Cup with a victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Killorn has been hampered by a lower-body injury he suffered in Game 1, blocking a shot from the Canadiens' Jeff Petry with his left ankle. Killorn played just one shift following the injury.

The 31-year-old Killorn, who has spent all nine of his seasons in the NHL with the Lightning, has recorded eight goals and nine assists this postseason.