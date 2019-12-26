Lafreniere scores winner as Canada defeats USA in thrilling World Juniors opener Alexis Lafreniere scored the game-winning goal and added three assists as Canada battled back from a two-goal first-period deficit to defeat the United States 6-4 to open the 2020 IIHF World Juniors. Frank Seravalli has more.

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Seven seconds saved Team Canada from opening night heartache.

Seven seconds - that’s all it took for Alexis Lafreniere to make something out of nothing. June’s consensus No. 1 overall pick picked off a pass and slipped it by Spencer Knight, responding for a shell-shocked Team Canada against its biggest rival.

Seven seconds earlier, Canada had blown a two-goal, third period lead in surprising fashion to the Americans.

Instead, Team Canada kicked off the 2020 World Junior Championship in style, hanging on for a wild, 6-4 win on Boxing Day against their cross-border foe on the back of Lafreniere’s four-point night. Lafreniere was voted the game’s best player by a tournament directorate committee; captain Barrett Hayton also chipped in two goals.

Those seven seconds made it a night to savour in Ostrava, with the red Maple Leaf rising to the top of Ostravar Arena with the sounds of “O Canada” echoing throughout the arena in unison.

That’s because Thursday night marked Canada’s first win over Team USA since 2015, back when Connor McDavid and Max Domi delivered gold on home soil in Toronto.

Canada was in real danger of losing a fifth straight game to the Americans, the first time that would have happened at the hands of any opponent in Hockey Canada’s 43-year run in this tournament.

Now, Team Canada is in the driver’s seat for Group B. Their next test will be on Saturday against Russia (12 p.m. ET on TSN), which dropped their opener to the host Czech Republic earlier on Thursday, making it a critical matchup for seeding.

There are no nights off, no shifts off in a tournament this short - and Thursday’s see-saw affair was the perfect reminder of that.

Team USA jumped out to an early two-goal lead, then Ottawa Senators prospect Shane Pinto nearly made it 3-3 as time was expiring in the second period with what would have been the Americans’ third power play goal of the game.

That goal was disallowed after review, setting the table for a back-and-forth third period. There was very little back-and-forth on Boxing Day, but rather long stretches of domination by one side or the other.

Team Canada was just a hair better on Thursday night.

Canada’s team selected goal song was the 1996 classic “Let Me Clear My Throat.”

On this night, Team Canada made a few statements to start off the tournament. They’ve arrived, ready to break an 11-year medal drought in Europe. Their power play’s three goal output already matched what they produced in five games last year in Vancouver.

And Lafreniere appears poised to solidify his status as the NHL’s next top pick.

