Ovechkin away from Capitals while attending to a family matter

Alex Ovechkin will be taking time away from the Washington Capitals to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one, general manager Brian MacLellan announced Tuesday.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said later on Tuesday that Ovechkin is not expected back with the team this week, meaning he will miss the team's Stadium Series game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today that captain Alex Ovechkin will be away from the team to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 14, 2023

Ovechkin has 32 goals and 54 points in 54 games this season with the Capitals, who currently sit in the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The 37-year-old continues to chase Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record of 894, having passed Gordie Howe for second all-time earlier this year. He has 812 goals and 1,464 points in 1,328 career games.

With Ovechkin out, the Capitals recalled forward Joe Snively from the AHL's Hershey Bears on Tuesday ahead of their game against the Hurricanes.