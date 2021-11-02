5h ago
Ovechkin, McDavid, Andersen named NHL's three stars for October
The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Washington Capitals left-wing Alex Ovechkin, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen were named the NHL's Three Stars for the month of October on Tuesday.
Ovechkin registered a league-leading nine goals in eight games and added six assists to power the Capitals to a 5-0-3 month.
The Capitals captain scored in seven of his eight appearances, including his 731st and 732nd career goals in a four-point performance in Washington's season-opening 5-1 win over the New York Rangers on Oct. 13.
The 36-year-old Moscow native has accumulated 739 goals and 596 assists in 1,206 games since entering the NHL in 2005-06.
McDavid topped the NHL with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in seven games to propel the Oilers to a 6-1-0 October.
McDavid found the scoresheet in all seven of Edmonton's games, including six consecutive multi-point performances to open the season.
That run included McDavid’s 10th career hat trick in a 5-2 win over the rival Calgary Flames on Oct. 16.
The 24-year-old reigning Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Art Ross Trophy winner has produced 202 goals and 389 assists in 415 games since joining the NHL in 2015-16.
Andersen began his tenure in Carolina with a 7-0-0 record, 1.29 goals-against average, .956 save percentage and one shutout to help the Hurricanes become the eighth team in NHL history – and second in 2021-22 – with a season-opening win streak of at least eight games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2021.