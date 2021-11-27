Steeves scores in overtime, Dahlstrom has three assists in Toronto Marlies victory

TORONTO — Alex Steeves scored the overtime winner to lead the Toronto Marlies past the Cleveland Monsters 4-3 and cap off strong performances by Carl Dahlstrom and Keith Petruzzelli.

Steeves scored with 33 seconds left in overtime to snap Toronto's short two-game losing skid – his second game-winning goal of the season. Both losses came against Cleveland.

Dahlstrom fed Steeves for the overtime winner, one of three assists in the game for the defenceman. Petruzzelli made 30 saves in the win, including stopping 10-of-11 shots in the third and two in OT.

Josh Ho-Sang, on the power play, Ryan Chyzowski and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev scored in the second period for the Marlies (9-5-2). Steeves also had one helper.

Toronto led 3-2 after two periods. Adam Helewka found the back of the net late in the third period to force overtime. Helewka added two assists.

Dillon Simpson and Kevin Stenlund scored power-play goals for the Monsters (9-3-5), which were riding a four-game win streak. Jean-Francois Berube stopped 27-of-31 pucks in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2021.