TORONTO — Alexander Barabanov had a goal and two assists as the Toronto Marlies edged the Laval Rocket 4-3 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Alex Galchenyuk and Nic Petan each added a goal and an assist while Joey Anderson also scored for the Marlies (7-6-0).

Josh Brook, Jesse Ylonen and Joseph Blandisi had a goal and an assist apiece for the Rocket (6-4-1).

Joseph Woll made 31 saves for Toronto, while Cayden Primeau stopped 27-of-31 shots for Laval.

Forward Scott Sabourin lasted only 23 seconds in his Marlies debut, receiving a two-minute minor for goalie interference, a five-minute major for fighting and a game misconduct for being the aggressor after running over Primeau, then dropping the gloves on Lukas Vejdemo, who came in to stick up for his goalie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.