LONDON — Alexandre Lacazette rescued an injury-time English Premier League point for Arsenal at home to struggling Southampton but the 2-2 draw on Saturday did little to ease the pressure on coach Unai Emery.

The Gunners boss was given public backing by the club hierarchy during the international break but he was reliant on a Lacazette brace to twice bring his side from behind.

The south-coast side looked on course to win a league game at Arsenal for the first time since 1987 after James Ward-Prowse tapped home in the 71st after having a penalty saved by Bernd Leno.

Lacazette’s first goal in the 18th followed Danny Ings' opener for the visitors.

Arsenal is winless in six games across all competitions with just two victories in their last 11 league games.

For Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints, this would have been a much-needed morale boost but they have not won in the league since Sept. 14, and are 19th in the 20-team league.

Arsenal stuck by Emery but the jeers which greeted the fulltime whistle suggested the majority of supporters may soon be calling for a change.

