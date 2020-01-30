5m ago
Lafreniere enhances No. 1 status in TSN's mid-season draft ranking
With five months to go until the NHL Draft, Alexis Lafreniere remains in a class all by himself in TSN Hockey's mid-season player ranking compiled by Bob McKenzie.
By Bob McKenzie
TSN Hockey Insider
The Rimouski Oceanic winger, named most valuable player at the World Junior Hockey Championship after helping Canada win a gold medal earlier this month, remains the No. 1 prospect in our 62-player list provided by TSN's panel of 10 NHL scouts.
The 18-year-old from Saint-Eustache, Que., who is currently serving a three-game suspension from the QMJHL, leads the league this season with 24 goals and 84 points in 39 games. He tied for the tournament lead at the World Juniors with 10 points (four goals and six assists) in just five games after missing two games with a knee injury. He had two assists in Canada's 4-3 win over Russia in the gold medal game.
Lafreniere also topped mid-season draft rankings released earlier this month by the NHL and by TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button.
Centre Quinton Byfield of the OHL's Sudbury Wolves is ranked second on our list, ahead of German forward Tim Stutzle. Erie Otters defenceman Jamie Drysdale is the top-ranked defenceman at No. 4, followed by Swedish forwards Lucas Raymond and Alexander Holtz.
Ottawa 67's centre Marco Rossi is seventh, followed by forward Cole Perfetti of the Saginaw Spirit. The top-ranked American player is defenceman Jake Sanderson of the USA Under-18 team at No. 9.
Russian Yaroslav Askarov rounds out the Top 10 as the No. 1 goaltender.
The 2020 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
The Top 62
|RK
|Player
|Team
|POS
|HT
|WT
|GP
|G
|P
|1
|Alexis Lafreniere
|Rimouski (QMJHL)
|LW
|6'1
|192
|39
|24
|84
|2
|Quinton Byfield
|Sudbury (OHL)
|C
|6'4 ¼
|215
|36
|29
|70
|3
|Tim Stutzle
|Mannheim (DEL)
|C/LW
|6'1
|187
|30
|6
|28
|4
|Jamie Drysdale
|Erie (OHL)
|D
|5'11
|172
|36
|7
|38
|5
|Lucas Raymond
|Frölunda (SHL)
|RW
|5'11
|170
|21
|4
|8
|6
|Alexander Holtz
|Djurgårdens (SHL)
|LW
|5'11 ½
|192
|25
|7
|12
|7
|Marco Rossi
|Ottawa (OHL)
|C
|5'8 ¼
|170
|37
|28
|81
|8
|Cole Perfetti
|Saginaw (OHL)
|C/LW
|5'10 ¼
|177
|46
|28
|82
|9
|Jake Sanderson
|USA U18 (USHL)
|D
|6'0 ¾
|170
|36
|4
|17
|10
|Yaroslav Askarov
|St. Petersburg (MHL)
|G
|6'3
|176
|17
|2.36
|.923
|11
|Anton Lundell
|HIFK (SM Liiga)
|C
|6'1
|185
|27
|6
|19
|12
|Kaiden Guhle
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|D
|6'2 ½
|186
|47
|8
|28
|13
|Dawson Mercer
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|C/RW
|6'0
|181
|26
|18
|42
|14
|Braden Schneider
|Brandon (WHL)
|D
|6'2
|208
|44
|5
|30
|15
|Dylan Holloway
|Wisconsin (NCAA)
|C/LW
|6'0 ½
|192
|23
|3
|8
|16
|Hendrix Lapierre
|Chicoutimi (QMJHL)
|C
|5'11 ½
|179
|19
|2
|17
|17
|Connor Zary
|Kamloops (WHL)
|C
|5'11 ¾
|173
|40
|28
|59
|18
|Justin Barron
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|D
|6'1 ½
|195
|27
|4
|17
|19
|Jack Quinn
|Ottawa (OHL)
|RW
|6'0
|179
|43
|37
|60
|20
|John-Jason Peterka
|Munich (DEL)
|LW
|5'11
|192
|31
|6
|10
|21
|William Wallinder
|MoDo (SWE J20)
|D
|6'4
|191
|29
|5
|21
|22
|Rodion Amirov
|Ufa (MHL)
|LW
|6'0
|167
|21
|0
|2
|23
|Jacob Perreault
|Sarnia (OHL)
|RW
|5'11
|200
|43
|28
|55
|24
|Seth Jarvis
|Portland (WHL)
|C
|5'9 ½
|174
|41
|26
|63
|25
|Ty Smilanic
|USA U18 (USHL)
|C/LW
|6'0 ¾
|167
|23
|6
|17
|26
|Jeremie Poirier
|Saint John (QMJHL)
|D
|6'0 ¼
|199
|48
|15
|42
|27
|Noel Gunler
|Lulea (SHL)
|RW
|6'0 ½
|170
|34
|2
|9
|28
|Mavrik Bourque
|Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|C
|5'10
|165
|44
|26
|59
|29
|Lukas Reichel
|Berlin (DEL)
|LW
|6'0
|170
|30
|10
|19
|30
|Tyler Kleven
|USA U18 (USHL)
|D
|6'3 ½
|190
|34
|2
|11
|31
|Ridly Greig
|Brandon (WHL)
|C
|5'11
|160
|40
|17
|39
|32
|Justin Sourdif
|Vancouver (WHL)
|C/RW
|5'10 ¾
|173
|41
|14
|32
|33
|Ryan O'Rourke
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|D
|6'0
|173
|36
|6
|26
|34
|Brendan Brisson
|Chicago (USHL)
|C
|5'11 ¼
|177
|30
|17
|36
|35
|Ozzy Wiesblatt
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|RW
|5'9 ¾
|183
|47
|19
|51
|36
|Shakir Mukhamadullin
|Ufa (MHL)
|D
|6'3 ½
|178
|22
|0
|1
|37
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|Windsor (OHL)
|RW
|5'11 ½
|172
|43
|13
|36
|38
|Jake Neighbours
|Edmonton (WHL)
|LW
|5'11 ½
|197
|50
|16
|53
|39
|Luke Tuch
|USA U18 (USHL)
|LW
|6'1
|197
|36
|13
|24
|40
|Tyson Foerster
|Barrie (OHL)
|RW
|6'1 ¼
|194
|43
|26
|56
|41
|Helge Grans
|Malmo (SWE J20)
|D
|6'2 ½
|206
|22
|3
|22
|42
|Sam Colangelo
|Chicago (USHL)
|RW
|6'2
|205
|29
|19
|39
|43
|Will Cuylle
|Windsor (OHL)
|LW
|6'2 ½
|204
|43
|16
|32
|44
|Thomas Bordeleau
|USA U18 (USHL)
|C
|5'9 ¼
|179
|36
|15
|35
|45
|Lukas Cormier
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|D
|5'9 ¼
|167
|29
|5
|21
|46
|Vasili Ponomaryov
|Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|C
|6'0
|180
|39
|15
|37
|47
|Donovan Sebrango
|Kitchener (OHL)
|D
|6'1
|184
|39
|3
|22
|48
|Daemon Hunt
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|D
|6'0
|198
|23
|0
|11
|49
|Jaromir Pytlik
|S.S. Marie (OHL)
|C
|6'2¼
|201
|38
|16
|37
|50
|Dylan Peterson
|USA U18 (USHL)
|C
|6'4
|192
|35
|6
|20
|51
|Topi Niemela
|Karpat (SM Liiga)
|D
|5'10 ½
|156
|34
|1
|6
|52
|Eemil Viro
|Turku (SM Liiga Jr.)
|D
|5'11 ½
|165
|15
|1
|6
|53
|Jan Mysak
|Hamilton (OHL)
|C/LW
|5'10 ½
|180
|5
|4
|4
|54
|Daniil Gushchin
|Muskegon (USHL)
|LW/RW
|5'9
|167
|29
|16
|31
|55
|Brock Faber
|USA U18 (USHL)
|D
|5'11 ½
|193
|35
|2
|9
|56
|Antonio Stranges
|London (OHL)
|LW
|5'10 ½
|172
|44
|17
|35
|57
|Roni Hirvonen
|Assat (SM Liiga)
|C
|5'9
|164
|41
|3
|13
|58
|Marat Khusnutdinov
|St. Petersburg (MHL)
|C/LW
|5'11
|176
|36
|13
|33
|59
|Eamon Powell
|USA U18 (USHL)
|D
|5'11
|165
|33
|4
|10
|60
|Nico Daws
|Guelph (OHL)
|G
|6'3 ½
|202
|23
|2.42
|.928
|61
|Yan Kuznetsov
|Connecticut (NCAA)
|D
|6'3 ¾
|207
|25
|2
|9
|62
|Luke Evangelista
|London (OHL)
|RW
|5'11 ¼
|172
|45
|19
|46
Honourable Mentions
|Player
|Team
|POS
|HT
|WT
|GP
|G
|P
|Jan Bednar
|Sokolov (CZE2)
|G
|6'4
|196
|16
|3.53
|.860
|Jack Finley
|Spokane (WHL)
|C
|6'5 ¾
|213
|43
|10
|36
|Maxim Groshev
|Nizhnekamsk (KHL)
|LW/RW
|6'2
|194
|28
|1
|5
|Zion Nybeck
|HV71 (SWE J20)
|LW/RW
|5'6 ½
|182
|33
|15
|46
|Oliver Suni
|Oshawa (OHL)
|RW
|6'1
|188
|29
|9
|24