Lafreniere enhances No. 1 status in TSN's mid-season draft ranking With five months to go until the NHL Draft, Alexis Lafreniere remains in a class all by himself in TSN Hockey's mid-season player ranking compiled by Bob McKenzie.

Bob McKenzie TSN Hockey Insider Follow|Archive

The Rimouski Oceanic winger, named most valuable player at the World Junior Hockey Championship after helping Canada win a gold medal earlier this month, remains the No. 1 prospect in our 62-player list provided by TSN's panel of 10 NHL scouts.

The 18-year-old from Saint-Eustache, Que., who is currently serving a three-game suspension from the QMJHL, leads the league this season with 24 goals and 84 points in 39 games. He tied for the tournament lead at the World Juniors with 10 points (four goals and six assists) in just five games after missing two games with a knee injury. He had two assists in Canada's 4-3 win over Russia in the gold medal game.

Lafreniere also topped mid-season draft rankings released earlier this month by the NHL and by TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button.

Centre Quinton Byfield of the OHL's Sudbury Wolves is ranked second on our list, ahead of German forward Tim Stutzle. Erie Otters defenceman Jamie Drysdale is the top-ranked defenceman at No. 4, followed by Swedish forwards Lucas Raymond and Alexander Holtz.

Ottawa 67's centre Marco Rossi is seventh, followed by forward Cole Perfetti of the Saginaw Spirit. The top-ranked American player is defenceman Jake Sanderson of the USA Under-18 team at No. 9.

Russian Yaroslav Askarov rounds out the Top 10 as the No. 1 goaltender.

The 2020 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The Top 62 RK Player Team POS HT WT GP G P 1 Alexis Lafreniere Rimouski (QMJHL) LW 6'1 192 39 24 84 2 Quinton Byfield Sudbury (OHL) C 6'4 ¼ 215 36 29 70 3 Tim Stutzle Mannheim (DEL) C/LW 6'1 187 30 6 28 4 Jamie Drysdale Erie (OHL) D 5'11 172 36 7 38 5 Lucas Raymond Frölunda (SHL) RW 5'11 170 21 4 8 6 Alexander Holtz Djurgårdens (SHL) LW 5'11 ½ 192 25 7 12 7 Marco Rossi Ottawa (OHL) C 5'8 ¼ 170 37 28 81 8 Cole Perfetti Saginaw (OHL) C/LW 5'10 ¼ 177 46 28 82 9 Jake Sanderson USA U18 (USHL) D 6'0 ¾ 170 36 4 17 10 Yaroslav Askarov St. Petersburg (MHL) G 6'3 176 17 2.36 .923 11 Anton Lundell HIFK (SM Liiga) C 6'1 185 27 6 19 12 Kaiden Guhle Prince Albert (WHL) D 6'2 ½ 186 47 8 28 13 Dawson Mercer Drummondville (QMJHL) C/RW 6'0 181 26 18 42 14 Braden Schneider Brandon (WHL) D 6'2 208 44 5 30 15 Dylan Holloway Wisconsin (NCAA) C/LW 6'0 ½ 192 23 3 8 16 Hendrix Lapierre Chicoutimi (QMJHL) C 5'11 ½ 179 19 2 17 17 Connor Zary Kamloops (WHL) C 5'11 ¾ 173 40 28 59 18 Justin Barron Halifax (QMJHL) D 6'1 ½ 195 27 4 17 19 Jack Quinn Ottawa (OHL) RW 6'0 179 43 37 60 20 John-Jason Peterka Munich (DEL) LW 5'11 192 31 6 10 21 William Wallinder MoDo (SWE J20) D 6'4 191 29 5 21 22 Rodion Amirov Ufa (MHL) LW 6'0 167 21 0 2 23 Jacob Perreault Sarnia (OHL) RW 5'11 200 43 28 55 24 Seth Jarvis Portland (WHL) C 5'9 ½ 174 41 26 63 25 Ty Smilanic USA U18 (USHL) C/LW 6'0 ¾ 167 23 6 17 26 Jeremie Poirier Saint John (QMJHL) D 6'0 ¼ 199 48 15 42 27 Noel Gunler Lulea (SHL) RW 6'0 ½ 170 34 2 9 28 Mavrik Bourque Shawinigan (QMJHL) C 5'10 165 44 26 59 29 Lukas Reichel Berlin (DEL) LW 6'0 170 30 10 19 30 Tyler Kleven USA U18 (USHL) D 6'3 ½ 190 34 2 11 31 Ridly Greig Brandon (WHL) C 5'11 160 40 17 39 32 Justin Sourdif Vancouver (WHL) C/RW 5'10 ¾ 173 41 14 32 33 Ryan O'Rourke Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) D 6'0 173 36 6 26 34 Brendan Brisson Chicago (USHL) C 5'11 ¼ 177 30 17 36 35 Ozzy Wiesblatt Prince Albert (WHL) RW 5'9 ¾ 183 47 19 51 36 Shakir Mukhamadullin Ufa (MHL) D 6'3 ½ 178 22 0 1 37 Jean-Luc Foudy Windsor (OHL) RW 5'11 ½ 172 43 13 36 38 Jake Neighbours Edmonton (WHL) LW 5'11 ½ 197 50 16 53 39 Luke Tuch USA U18 (USHL) LW 6'1 197 36 13 24 40 Tyson Foerster Barrie (OHL) RW 6'1 ¼ 194 43 26 56 41 Helge Grans Malmo (SWE J20) D 6'2 ½ 206 22 3 22 42 Sam Colangelo Chicago (USHL) RW 6'2 205 29 19 39 43 Will Cuylle Windsor (OHL) LW 6'2 ½ 204 43 16 32 44 Thomas Bordeleau USA U18 (USHL) C 5'9 ¼ 179 36 15 35 45 Lukas Cormier Charlottetown (QMJHL) D 5'9 ¼ 167 29 5 21 46 Vasili Ponomaryov Shawinigan (QMJHL) C 6'0 180 39 15 37 47 Donovan Sebrango Kitchener (OHL) D 6'1 184 39 3 22 48 Daemon Hunt Moose Jaw (WHL) D 6'0 198 23 0 11 49 Jaromir Pytlik S.S. Marie (OHL) C 6'2¼ 201 38 16 37 50 Dylan Peterson USA U18 (USHL) C 6'4 192 35 6 20 51 Topi Niemela Karpat (SM Liiga) D 5'10 ½ 156 34 1 6 52 Eemil Viro Turku (SM Liiga Jr.) D 5'11 ½ 165 15 1 6 53 Jan Mysak Hamilton (OHL) C/LW 5'10 ½ 180 5 4 4 54 Daniil Gushchin Muskegon (USHL) LW/RW 5'9 167 29 16 31 55 Brock Faber USA U18 (USHL) D 5'11 ½ 193 35 2 9 56 Antonio Stranges London (OHL) LW 5'10 ½ 172 44 17 35 57 Roni Hirvonen Assat (SM Liiga) C 5'9 164 41 3 13 58 Marat Khusnutdinov St. Petersburg (MHL) C/LW 5'11 176 36 13 33 59 Eamon Powell USA U18 (USHL) D 5'11 165 33 4 10 60 Nico Daws Guelph (OHL) G 6'3 ½ 202 23 2.42 .928 61 Yan Kuznetsov Connecticut (NCAA) D 6'3 ¾ 207 25 2 9 62 Luke Evangelista London (OHL) RW 5'11 ¼ 172 45 19 46