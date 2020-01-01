Lafreniere skates at Team Canada practice Canada’s brightest young star skated for more than 30 minutes on New Year’s Day, his first time on the ice since sustaining a left knee injury on Dec. 28 that most feared would not only cost him the tournament, but the rest of his draft eligible season. Frank Seravalli has more.

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — New Year, new hope that Alexis Lafreniere will return for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship.

Canada’s brightest young star skated for more than 30 minutes on New Year’s Day, his first time on the ice since sustaining a left knee injury on Dec. 28 that most feared would not only cost him the tournament, but the rest of his draft eligible season.

Au contraire.

Lafreniere, 18, was all smiles on Wednesday. The projected No. 1 overall pick in June’s NHL Draft was a full participant in Team Canada’s practice.

He zigged and zagged, cut and turn, shot and passed with ease - and even tested the knee with some light physical contact at the end of the session. Lafreniere left no stone unturned in his on-ice experiment.

“He looked awesome,” captain Barrett Hayton said.

“I didn’t see any rust on him,” teammate Ty Dellandrea said. “It’s pretty shocking, just [how bad] everyone thought it was … to be back skating like he was today was a quick turnaround and we’re all excited.”

The question now is whether Lafreniere will return against Slovakia in the quarterfinal to begin the knockout stage on Thursday (8:30 a.m. ET on TSN 1/3/4/5).

Or will he play it safe and wait two more days for a potential semifinal matchup on Saturday against the winner of Russia and Switzerland?

Lafreniere was unavailable to answer for himself because Hockey Canada said he was “being evaluated by doctors” after practice.

Assistant coach Mitch Love did not say Lafreniere was ruled out to return Thursday.

“Yeah. I don’t know much more, that’s a little above my pay grade in terms of those decisions,” Love said. “That’s going to be up to him and the medical staff to see when he feels right.”

There really should be no rush. Team Canada could probably beat Slovakia at half strength; they already won twice against better opponents in Germany and the Czech Republic without Lafreniere. Slovakia was the fourth place finisher in a weaker Group A; they needed only to beat struggling Kazakhstan to survive.

It’s a decision with wide-ranging implications for Lafreniere, not just Team Canada. Surely, Lafreniere wants to help Canada to gold in the Czech Republic. But in the big picture, his future health and the strength of his knee is much more important than an Under-20 tournament.

Lafreniere’s agent, Emilie Castonguay from Momentum Sports, said in a statement earlier in the week that his future is “too important.” Momentum Sports has had the MRI from Lafreniere’s knee reviewed by doctors in both Minnesota and Montreal while trying to formulate a game plan.

“Alexis wants to play more than anything but that decision will be taken based on his long-term future and to not risk anything,” Castonguay said on Dec. 30. “It is simply too important. If there is any risk to aggravate the injury or expose a weakened knee to any further injury, he will not be taking that risk.”

His teammates said Monday that getting Lafreniere back into a Team Canada lineup at full-strength for the first time since the tournament’s opener would be a boon.

“Crazy,” is how Kevin Bahl described it. “I mean, does he have like 70 points in the ‘Q’ [QMJHL]? It’s crazy.”

Lafreniere led Team Canada with four points against Team USA on Boxing Day.

“If we get him back, it’d be huge,” Dylan Cozens said. “You saw what kind of player he is in the one game that he played. He’s an unbelievable player. He’s a game-changer. He’s a guy that every time he’s on the ice, he’s a threat to score.”

Love called Lafreniere an “elite player” and joked that he might be able to squeeze the St. Eustache, Que., phenom back onto the team’s power play that poured in five goals against the Czech Republic to close out the preliminary round.

“At first glance there on Saturday night, it didn’t look good,” Love said. “We’ll see what happens. I thought he looked pretty good. Another step in hopefully the right direction for his return at some point.”

