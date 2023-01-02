World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister says he's "really happy" at Brighton.

The 24-year-old Argentina midfielder made his return to the team earlier on Monday and is expected to be available for the Seagulls' match at struggling Everton on Tuesday.

Despite the rumours of a big-money move, Mac Allister has talked down the prospects.

"I feel really good with this club and my teammates and everyone who works here," Mac Allister told BBC Radio Sussex. "I try not to read too much. I always say I am really happy here and I don't have any rush to leave. I am focused on the next game with this club."

Mac Allister was a key component to the Albiceleste's World Cup triumph in Qatar, starting all seven matches and scoring a goal.

The Santa Rosa native joined the Seagulls from Argentinos Juniors in 2019 and has made Premier League 77 appearances across five seasons with the club including 14 in 2022-2023.

Mac Allister was welcomed back to the Amex on Monday and greeted by the entire team and staff with confetti.

Welcoming back our World Cup winner! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Bb2MoZmf2B — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 2, 2023

"It was really nice," Mac Allister said of his reception. "I didn't expect it to be honest. I'm really grateful for all the people that were there."

Brighton currently sits ninth in the table on 24 points, trailing Fulham by a single point for the final European place.