Outfielder Anthony Alford and catcher Reese McGuire did not make the Toronto Blue Jays' Opening Day roster and will start their season with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, manager Charlie Montoyo revealed on Tuesday, while utilityman Billy McKinney and relievers Joe Biagini and Tim Mayza have made the big club.

Alford, 24, hit .242 in spring training over 33 at-bats, hitting four home runs, knocking in seven runs batted in and posted a .978 OPS. The manager hopes to have Alford in Toronto sooner than later.

"Keep doing what you're doing and we'll see you soon," was the message that the first-year manager had for Alford.

A native of Columbia, MS, Alford appeared in 13 games for the Jays last season.

Montoyo also noted that the current plan is to feature minor-league players in the Jays' second exhibition game with the Milwaukee Brewers next week in Montreal.

This could include top prospect Bo Bichette, who was reassigned to minor-league camp on Monday.