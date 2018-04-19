The Toronto Blue Jays have activated outfielders Anthony Alford and Dalton Pompey from their rehab assignments and assigned both to Triple-A Buffalo.

Both Alford and Pompey were placed on the disabled list by the Blue Jays in Spring Training. Alford suffered a hamstring injury and Pompey injured his wrist ahead of the season.

The 23-year-old Alford was rehabbing at High-A Dunedin. He appeared in four games for the Blue Jays last season and registered a double in eight at-bats. He spent the majority of his time last season at Double-A New Hampshire where he batted .310 with five home runs and 24 RBIs in 68 games.

Pompey, 25, has played in just 17 games since the start of last season battling injuries. In 59 games for the Jays, Pompey has batted .222 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.