Premier League leaders Liverpool will be without the services of first-choice 'keeper Alisson when Atletico Madrid visits Anfield on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League knockout round tie.

Atletico leads 1-0 on aggregate.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says the Brazil international is dealing with a hip injury that could keep the 27-year-old netminder sidelined for the next couple of weeks.

"He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea [FA Cup] game," Klopp said. "We all thought it was nothing and it was clear he would not play anyway. The plan was that he would be on the bench. [There was a] scan the next day and they found something, so now he is out."

Alisson will also miss the Reds' league match on Saturday against Bournemouth and is doubtful for Mar. 16's Merseyside derby against Everton.

"We have to judge the situation," Klopp said. "I would say after the international break, 100 per cent. Whatever we can get before that we will see."

In Alisson's absence, veteran Adrian will take over goalkeeping duties. Ireland U-21 international Caoimhín Kelleher is also on the club's roster.