TORONTO — Alistair Johnston and Nichelle Prince have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for September.

Johnston was one of three who played every minute of Canada’s three World Cup qualifying matches in September, earning back-to-back draws against Honduras and the U.S. before blanking El Salvador 3-0.

The defender from Aurora, Ont., was Canada’s player of the match against Honduras, his first senior international at home in Canada. In MLS play, Johnston scored his first professional goal on Sept. 23 for Nashville SC.

Prince, a forward from Pickering, Ont., helped the Houston Dash move into a tie for the last spot in the NWSL playoff race.

Prince played nearly every minute in four league matches in September. She recorded an assist and scored a goal in Houston’s 4-0 league win over Racing Louisville and also scored in an international friendly match against Mexican side Tigres UANL.

Canada Soccer Players of the Month

2021

September: Alistair Johnston, Nichelle Prince.

August: Tajon Buchanan, Stephanie Labbé.

July: Tajon Buchanan, Vanessa Gilles.

June: Alphonso Davies, Ashley Lawrence.

May: Jonathan David, Christine Sinclair.

April: Jonathan David, Evelyn Viens.

March: Jessie Fleming, Cyle Larin.

February: Alphonso Davies, Shelina Zadorsky.

January: Cyle Larin, Ashley Lawrence.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.