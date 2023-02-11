All pars enough for Ames to win in Morocco There were no birdies for Stephen Ames in the final round of the Trophy Hassan II. But there were no bogeys either. It turned out that 18 pars were more than enough to give the Canadian his third PGA Tour Champions title, easing away from the field for a five-shot victory.

It’s the third career victory for Ames on the 50-and-over circuit, the most by any Canadian. His last title came in 2021. Last year, he ended the season in eighth spot in the Charles Schwab Cup, the best finish by a Canadian.

The margin of victory at the event in Morocco doesn’t do the final round justice. Australian Mark Hensby made a birdie on the 10th hole to get to within one of Ames but double-bogeys on 13 and 14 dropped him down the leaderboard.

Ames continued to play rock-steady on what is considered the circuit’s most difficult golf course.

“I knew everybody else had to catch me,” Ames told PGATour.com. “I played the game I needed -- put the ball in play. I had opportunities but didn’t make any. Unfortunately, Mark faltered with two double bogeys.”

The course gave up only six under-par rounds on Saturday and just one in the 60s. That came from Miguel Angel Jimenez who moved up 15 spots as a result of a 69.

“Everybody knows this is a tough golf course,” stated Ames., who fired rounds of 67 and 70 over the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course to open the tournament.

“Takes a lot of patience, and there was a lot of patience going on for me this week. I’m ecstatic about the win. It moves me forward nicely.”

Ames jumped to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup, the season-long points race on PGA Tour Champions. Mike Weir, who didn’t play this week’s stop, is in seventh place.