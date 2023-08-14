Zack Martin's holdout is over.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo report the Dallas Cowboys and the All-Pro guard have come to a new deal.

Martin, 32, had been holding out of training camp since the mandatory reporting day of July 25. He had been fined $50,000 for every day he failed to report.

When Martin signed his existing contract in 2018, it might him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. Heading into 2023, Martin was now the ninth-highest-paid player on the O-line.

A native of Indianapolis, Martin was the 16th overall selection of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

He's appeared in 137 games over nine seasons with the team. A six-time All-Pro, Martin has been named to eight Pro Bowls.

The Cowboys are set to play two more preseason contests ahead of their regular season opener on Sept. 10 on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants.