The Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of 2022 CFL All-Star Jamal Peters on Monday.

Last season, he posted a league-leading six interceptions, 57 defensive tackles and one sack in 15 games with Toronto.

Peters initially joined the Argos in 2021, when he played eight games, recording 32 defensive tackles and one interception.

The two-year CFL veteran returns after he was released by the NFL's Atlanta Falcons last week.