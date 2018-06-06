Former All-Star receiver Eric Rogers is talking with the Calgary Stampeders about a return to the team two seasons after signing in the NFL, but a deal is not yet in place according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Now 27, Rogers led the CFL in receiving yards with 1,448 in 2015 before signing with the San Francisco 49ers. He tore his ACL in training camp with the team and missed the entire season. The 49ers released Rogers after one season and he failed to sign on with another NFL team last year.

Rogers also had 10 touchdowns in his stellar 2015 season. He helped the Stampeders capture the Grey Cup in his rookie 2014 season.