LIVERPOOL, England — Everton says Sam Allardyce has left his role as manager, only seven months into his 18-month deal with the Premier League club.

The club announced Allardyce's departure on Wednesday, three days after the end of the league season.

The former England coach's pragmatic style of play has been unpopular with many Everton fans, even though he guided the team away from the relegation zone and to an eighth-place finish.