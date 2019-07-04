Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

James Allenby has to search deep in his memory banks to remember at how many different qualifying schools he’s tried his luck.

He has to reach even further to count up the number of times he’s played in each.

Then there are the letters he’s written looking for exemptions into tournaments, almost all of them followed by rejection.

If his golf career was a cartoon, he’d be Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner would be success on a professional tour. For too long, Allenby has ended up falling off the proverbial cliff into the abyss below.

A lesser man may have given up trying to make a career out of a game, but for Allenby, there’s not much else to fall back on. This is all he’s known and all he’s ever dreamed of doing. Undaunted, he presses on.

And finally, after years of perseverance and survival, the Surrey, B.C., native may finally be seeing some positive results.

“It’s been a grind,” he admitted while preparing for the Mackenzie Tour’s Windsor (Ont.) Championship. “Looking back to when I first started, I didn’t imagine I’d be in the same position, but I’ve progressed slowly. I guess I’m a slow learner.”

He may be tardy in the lesson department but he got off to a fast start this season. In the schedule’s first stop, the Canada Life Open, Allenby finished tied for second and earned $17,600. He’s currently in 10th spot and the top Canadian on the tour’s Order of Merit.

“My game is right there with the best of them, or it can be anyways,” remarked Allenby. “For most of us out here, it’s a matter of getting hot at the right time or taking advantage of an opportunity.”

That’s exactly what Allenby did at the Canada Life Open. He wrote tournament directors for an exemption and, to his surprise, was rewarded with a spot. It was the first time in 15 attempts at writing for exemptions that he’s been given a place in the field. He turned that into four solid rounds to earn a significant payday.

After starting the year with no status on any tour, Allenby will be able to play out the rest of the season on the Mackenzie Tour and possibly earn a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour.

It has indeed been a long journey for the 34-year-old golfer. A strong junior player, he spent two years at the University of Texas at El Paso before spending two more seasons at Oregon State. He never graduated, instead believing he’d earn his degree in golf.

But it didn’t exactly turn out that way. By his count, he’s played in qualifying schools for the Asian Tour, the European Tour (three times), the Korn Ferry (formerly Web.com) Tour (four times), the Latinoamerica Tour and twice at the Mackenzie Tour.

Allenby played the latter tour from 2009 through 2015 with sporadic success. He finally ran out of exemptions and headed home to regroup.

“The final two years, it was a burnout slash yips,” he admitted. “I just wasn’t in a good place. I needed to back off a little bit. I just stayed at home and played local tournaments. I sort of started from scratch.”

That included learning about his golf game, from the swing through the mental approach. He was self-taught and had always been a feel player. That was good enough to get by, but he finally realized to compete he’d need more.

“I was lost,” he admitted. “I didn’t know what to do. So I started learning about the golf swing and the physical and mental side of the game. It really brought me to a new level.”

He joined up with Matt Palsenbarg at the True Performance Lab at Northview Golf Course in Surrey, B.C., who helped him understand his swing. He also worked with noted strength and conditioning coach Jason Glass.

Rejuvenated and refreshed, last year he qualified for conditional status on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, playing six events and making the cut in five. He came home to the Vancouver Golf Tour and won several events, setting course records in the process. He won the RBC Canadian Open qualifier and then rolled right into the Canada Life Open.

None of this has come easily, especially on the financial side. Allenby has scrimped and saved to pay for his career with a little help from his family and some assistance from local supporters.

“Pretty much everything I’ve done and everywhere I’ve travelled I’ve done on my own dime,” he stated.

But he’s cut corners when needed. It means he had to cut out his help from Glass when it became unaffordable. And when he’s not playing golf, he’s working to pay the bills and the expenses at the next tournament.

Last week, when the Mackenzie Tour was off, he was behind the counter at the Langley Golf Centre selling green fees and buckets of range balls.

So the obvious question is, at this point in his life, why is he still chasing his passion? What gives him hope that he will make a career out of golf?

“This is all I’ve ever really wanted to do,” he said. “I don’t really have a backup plan like most guys would I guess. I just can’t see myself doing anything else.”

And perhaps more than anything, Allenby trusts that he has the talent and the drive to get there.

“If I didn’t believe in myself, I’d be an idiot to keep going,” he stated.

He can also look to PGA Tour winners such as Max Homa and Nate Lashley, both long shots who took similar paths to the top. Like them, he has the backbone to stay true to his individual pursuit.

This year, things have started well for Allenby and if he keeps going, who knows just where he might end up. For now, at least, he’s enjoying the journey.