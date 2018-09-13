Alli, Lloris out for game against Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur will be without a few of their stars as they are set to face Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The team announced that midfielder Dele Alli and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris are unavailable due to injury.

Alli suffered a hamstring injury and Lloris a thigh injury.

Lloris' injury seems to be the worse of the two as he's expected to be out several weeks.

Tottenham are coming off an impressive 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have started the season 4-0-0, tops in the Premier League so far.