Alouettes' Lewis headlines list of top CFL free agents

2022 season in review

Bethel-Thompson, 34, had a career season in Double Blue in 2022. The San Francisco native threw for a career-high 4,731 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The fourth-year Boatman completed 19 passes for 299 and two touchdowns in the Argos' 34-27 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final. The Sacramento State product played sparingly in the 109th Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a dislocated thumb would see rookie Chad Kelly assume the quarterbacking duties for the deciding final quarter in Regina.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported earlier that Bethel-Thompson has informed the team that if he returns to the CFL, he will play for the Argonauts.

