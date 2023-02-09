6h ago
Alouettes' Lewis headlines list of top CFL free agents
Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Eugene Lewis headlines the list of the many CFL stars looking for new deals as the league's free agency period opens on February 14. Follow the latest news and signings from CFL free agency right here on TSN.ca.
Riders find their man in Harris; Could Fajardo fill QB void with the Als?
Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Eugene Lewis headlines the list of the many CFL stars looking for new deals as the league's free agency period opens on February 14.
Follow the latest news and signings from CFL free agency right here on TSN.ca.
Eugene Lewis
Montreal Alouettes
2022
-
RECEPTIONS91
-
YARDS1,303
-
TDs10
-
NAT.American
-
AGE29
-
SCHOOLOklahoma
2022 season in review
Lewis, a 29-year-old native of Norristown, Pa., is coming off his best season in the Canadian Football League. In his fifth season with the Alouettes, Lewis caught a career-high 91 passes for a career-high 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. The University of Oklahoma product earned his second-career CFL All-Star honour and was a finalist for the CFL`s Most Outstanding Player.
Signed with:
Kenny Lawler
Edmonton Elks
2022
-
RECEPTIONS58
-
YARDS894
-
TDs5
-
NAT.American
-
AGE28
-
SCHOOLCalifornia
2022 season in review
Lawler, 28, played in 12 games during his first season with the Elks, tallying 58 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns as he missed time due to a shoulder injury that would require surgery. The Pomona, Calif. native previously spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning back-to-back Grey Cups in 2019 and 2021. He was also named a CFL West All-Star and CFL All-Star in 2021.
Signed with: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Trevor Harris
Montreal Alouettes
2022
-
COMP331
-
YARDS4,157
-
TDs20
-
INT12
-
NAT.American
-
AGE36
2022 season in review
The Waldo, Ohio native and Edinboro University product completed his second season with the Montreal Alouettes after being acquired by them from the Edmonton Elks mid-season in 2021. Harris, 36, threw for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, helping the Alouettes finish second in the East Division at 9-9. Harris threw for 362 yards and a touchdown in the Alouettes' Eastern Semi-Final loss to the eventual Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts.
Signed with:
McLeod Bethel-Thompson
Toronto Argonauts
2022
-
COMP387
-
YARDS4,731
-
TDs23
-
INTs15
-
NAT.American
-
AGE34
2022 season in review
Bethel-Thompson, 34, had a career season in Double Blue in 2022. The San Francisco native threw for a career-high 4,731 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The fourth-year Boatman completed 19 passes for 299 and two touchdowns in the Argos' 34-27 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final. The Sacramento State product played sparingly in the 109th Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a dislocated thumb would see rookie Chad Kelly assume the quarterbacking duties for the deciding final quarter in Regina.
TSN's Farhan Lalji reported earlier that Bethel-Thompson has informed the team that if he returns to the CFL, he will play for the Argonauts.
Signed with:
Nic Demski
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS64
-
YARDS772
-
TDs10
-
NAT.Canadian
-
AGE29
-
SCHOOLManitoba
2022 season in review
The Winnipeg native has been with the team since signing as a free agent before the 2018 season, winning two Grey Cups in three seasons with the Bombers after starting his career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 29-year-old had 64 catches for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns in the 2022 season, being named the Most Outstanding Canadian player for the Blue Bombers and earning a spot in the West Division All-Star Team.
Signed with: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Kurleigh Gittens Jr
Toronto Argonauts
2022
-
REC81
-
YARDS1,101
-
TDs5
-
NAT.Canadian
-
AGE25
-
SCHOOLLaurier
2022 season in review
The 25-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., finished the 2022 campaign fifth in receptions (81), sixth in receiving yards (1,101), first in yards after the catch (483) and tied for seventh in touchdown receptions (5). He was the Argonauts' nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian for the second season in a row, was the East Division's nominee, and was named a CFL All-Star for the first time in his career.
Signed with: Toronto Argonauts
Darnell Sankey
Saskatchewan Roughriders
2022
-
TACKLES120
-
SACKS3
-
INTs1
-
NAT.American
-
AGE28
-
SCHOOLSacramento St.
2022 season in review
Sankey, 28, led the CFL in tackles with 120 in 18 games played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022. The Sacramento State University product tallied a trio of quarterback sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception in his first season with the Green and White following his rookie 2021 season with the Calgary Stampeders.
Signed with:
Ja’Gared Davis
Toronto Argonauts
2022
-
TACKLES36
-
SACKS7
-
NAT.American
-
AGE32
-
SCHOOLSMU
2022 season in review
Signed with:
Cody Fajardo
Saskatchewan Roughriders
2022
-
COMPLETIONS282
-
YARDS3,360
-
TDs16
-
INTs13
-
NAT.American
-
AGE30
2022 season in review
Fajardo, 30, played in 17 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022, completing 282 passes for 3,360 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Brea, Calif., native completed his third season with the Roughriders following a season-long stint with the BC Lions (2018) and a pair of seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-17).
Signed with:
Tim White
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
2022
-
RECEPTIONS94
-
YARDS1,265
-
TDs8
-
NAT.American
-
AGE28
-
SCHOOLArizona St.
2022 season in review
White, 28, earned a CFL All-Star honour for his 94 receptions for 1,265 yards and eight touchdowns in the 2022 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The California-born, Arizona State University product led all Tiger-Cats wide receivers in yards in his second season with the Black and Gold.
Signed with:
Wynton McManis
Toronto Argonauts
2022
-
TACKLES88
-
SACKS3
-
INTs2
-
NAT.American
-
AGE28
-
SCHOOLMemphis
2022 season in review
The 28-year-old was nominated for the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award in the CFL last season after leading the team in tackles with 88, while also earning a spot on the East Division All-Star squad. McManis missed the final four games of the 2022 season with an MCL injury. He returned in time for the playoffs to help his team win the East Division final 34-27 over the Montreal Alouettes, but missed the Grey Cup with a torn biceps as the Argonauts captured their 18th title with a 24-23 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Signed with: Toronto Argonauts
Jovan Santos-Knox
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
2022
-
TACKES105
-
SACKS1
-
INTs1
-
NAT.American
-
AGE28
-
SchoolUMass
2022 season in review
The Waterbury, Conn., native racked up a career-high 105 tackles and recorded a sack and an interception with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022. The 28-year-old UMass product was named the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Most Outstanding Defensive player for the first time in his career and was an East Division All-Star for the first time in his career.
Signed with:
James Butler
BC Lions
2022
-
RUSHES210
-
YARDS1,060
-
TDs7
-
NAT.American
-
AGE27
-
SCHOOLIowa
2022 season in review
Butler, 27, rushed for his first one thousand-yard season in the Canadian Football League, taking 210 carries for 1,060 yards and seven touchdowns for the BC Lions. The Chicago-born running back also caught 53 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns.
Signed with:
Janarion Grant
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
2022
-
TTL. RETURNS94
-
TOTAL YARDS1,599
-
TOTAL TDs3
-
NAT.American
-
AGE29
-
SCHOOLRutgers
2022 season in review
A product of Rutgers, Grant led all CFL returners with five touchdowns – three in the regular season and two more in the playoffs – with four coming by way of punt returns and the fifth via a kickoff for 97 yards against the BC Lions in Week 5. He also set a Grey Cup record with a 102-yard return touchdown in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Grey Cup loss to the Toronto Argonauts. The 29-year-old earned a spot on the CFL All-Star team and became the Blue Bombers’ all-time leader in kick return touchdowns in the regular season (7).
Signed with: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Steven Dunbar Jr.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
2022
-
RECEPTIONS72
-
YARDS1,000
-
TDs6
-
NAT.American
-
AGE27
-
SCHOOLHouston
2022 season in review
Dunbar Jr. , 27, posted career highs in catches (72), yards (1,000) and touchdowns (6) in 17 games played with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022. The New Orleans, La., native finished his sophomore campaign with the Ticats second in receiving yards behind Tim White (1,265).
Signed with:
Shawn Lemon
Calgary Stampeders
2022
-
TACKLES29
-
SACKS14
-
ITS0
-
NAT.American
-
AGE34
-
SCHOOLAkron
2022 season in review
Finishing the 2022 season second in sacks behind Most Outstanding Defensive Player Lorenzo Mauldin (17) from the Ottawa Redblacks, Lemon, 34, tallied 14 sacks on the season along with a career-high 29 tackles. The 14-year CFL vet and four-year Stampeder (2013-14, 2021-22), Lemon also racked up a second-best five forced fumbles and was named a CFL All-Star.
Signed with:
Jameer Thurman
Calgary Stampeders
2022
-
TACKLES73
-
SACKS0
-
INTs3
-
NAT.American
-
AGE28
-
SCHOOLIndiana St.
2022 season in review
Thurman, 28, finished his fourth season with the Calgary Stampeders with 73 tackles and a career-high three sacks. The Chicago, Ill., native and product of Indiana State University finished 10th in the CFL in tackles and second on the Stamps, behind fellow CFL All-Star Cameron Judge (80).
Signed with:
Kameron Kelly
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
2022
-
TACKLES50
-
SACKS2
-
INT5
-
NAT.American
-
AGE26
-
SCHOOLSan Diego St.
2022 season in review
Kelly, 26, is coming off his best season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Round Rock, Tex., native recorded career highs in every category, tallying 50 tackles, five interceptions and a pair of sacks. Kelly earned his first CFL All-Star honour in 2022.
Signed with:
Pete Robertson
Saskatchewan Roughriders
2022
-
TACKLES21
-
SACKS9
-
INTs1
-
NAT.American
-
AGE30
-
SCHOOLTexas Tech
2022 season in review
The 30-year-old Texas Tech product racked up 21 tackles, nine sacks and tied Calgary Stampeders' Shawn Lemon for the most forced fumbles in the Canadian Football League in 2022. A native of Longview, Tex., Robertson's nine sacks tied him with David Menard of the BC Lions for fourth-best in the CFL
Signed with:
Julian Howsare
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
2022
-
TACKLES30
-
SACKS7
-
INTS2
-
NAT.American
-
AGE30
-
SCHOOLClarion
2022 season in review
Howsare, 30, recorded a career-high seven sacks and two interceptions along with 30 tackles across 16 games in his fourth season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Altoona, Pa., native was among the Tiger-Cats' leaders in sacks with Malik Carney and Micah Johnson.
Signed with:
Micah Johnson
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
2022
-
TACKLES24
-
SACKS7
-
NAT.American
-
AGE34
-
SCHOOLKentucky
2022 season in review
Johnson, 34, played 16 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022, tallying 24 tackles and seven sacks. The longtime Calgary Stampeder (2013-2018) and two-year Saskatchewan Roughrider (2019, 2021) was tied for the team-lead in sacks with Julian Howsare and Malik Carney.
Signed with:
Adarius Pickett
Montreal Alouettes
2022
-
TACKLES73
-
SACKS4
-
INTS1
-
NAT.American
-
AGE26
-
SCHOOLUCLA
2022 season in review
In his sophomore season with the Montreal Alouettes, Pickett, 26, tallied a team second-best 73 tackles and was tied with teammate Wes Sutton for third on the Alouettes in sacks with four. The former UCLA Bruin scored his first CFL touchdown in Week 19 against the Ottawa Redblacks as Pickett recovered a fumble and went 16 yards for the score.
Signed with:
Joel Figueroa
BC Lions
2022
-
GAMES18
-
NAT.American
-
AGE33
-
SCHOOLMiami
2022 season in review
In his fourth season with the BC Lions, Figueroa appeared in 18 games for the Nathan Rourke-led offence, an offence that tallied a total of 525 points across the season (29.1 per game). The 33-year-old anchored an offensive line that allowed Rourke to pass for 3,349 yards and running back James Butler to rush for 1,060 yards.
Signed with:
Michael Couture
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
2022
-
GAMES7
-
NAT.Canadian
-
AGE29
-
SCHOOLSimon Fraser
2022 season in review
The 29-year-old Simon Fraser University product played in seven games in his sixth season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022. A native of Burnaby, B.C., Couture won back-to-back Grey Cup titles with the Blue Bombers in 2019 and 2021.
Signed with:
Sukh Chungh
BC Lions
2022
-
GAMES16
-
NAT.Canadian
-
AGE30
-
SCHOOLCalgary
2022 season in review
Chungh, 30 started in 16 regular season games at right guard for the BC Lions in 2022 and helped their offence lead the league in net offence (6,923) and offensive points (509). The Port Coquitlam, B.C., native was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with the second overall pick in the 2015 CFL Draft and played four seasons with the Bombers (2015-2018) before singing with the Lions as a free agent in 2019.
Signed with: BC Lions