CFL Must See: Manziel tosses first CFL touchdown

MONTREAL — Johnny Manziel has his first CFL touchdown pass.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and Alouettes starting quarterback found the end zone with a TD strike to slotback Adarius Bowman early in the second quarter of Montreal's home game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday afternoon.

The touchdown put the Alouettes ahead 14-13 in Manziel's fourth start in the CFL.

On a carefully executed trick play, Manziel handed the ball off to running back William Stanback, who reversed it to receiver B.J. Cunningham with another handoff. Cunningham flicked the ball back to Manziel, who went deep for the 47-yard score to a wide-open Bowman.

Manziel, who was acquired by Montreal from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats earlier this season, came into the game 45 for 71 passing for 484 yards and five interceptions.

The 25-year-old is still looking for his first victory of the season.