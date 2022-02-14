21m ago
Alouettes re-sign DB Jones, sign LB Johnson
The Montreal Alouettes re-signed American defensive back Jarnor Jones on Monday.
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes re-signed American defensive back Jarnor Jones on Monday.
The six-foot-three, 209-pound Jones returns to Montreal after appearing 17 games in 2019, registering 23 tackles and 11 special-teams tackles.
Montreal also signed American linebacker Jawuan Johnson.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.