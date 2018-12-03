The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday the team has signed national offensive lineman Kristian Matte to a new one-year deal.

Matte started 15 games at centre and three at guard last season and was named the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for the third consecutive season.

“Kristian is among the top offensive linemen in the CFL and we are delighted to have him back in our lineup next season,” Alouettes GM Kavis Reed said in a team release. “His commendable knowledge of our offence and of our league make all of our players better. His valuable experience is also a great asset for our younger players.”

Matte has been with the Alouettes since the team drafted him seventh overall in 2010.