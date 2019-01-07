MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed Canadian quarterback Hugo Richard to a two-year contract Monday.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound Richard led Laval to a 34-20 Vanier Cup title over the Western Mustangs in November in Quebec City, capping a perfect season for the Rouge et Or. The 24-year-old was 23-of-31 passing for 348 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 60 yards and a TD to earn game MVP honours.

Richard led Laval to a pair of Vanier Cup championships over his collegiate career.

"Hugo had a brilliant collegiate career and continuously showed progression, while winning numerous team and individual awards," Montreal GM Kavis Reed said in a statement. "He deserves a chance to showcase his ability at the quarterback position and we will give him the opportunity to do so with his hometown team, which he is already familiar with."

Richard participated in Montreal's training camp last year as a guest quarterback.

The native of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., completed 782-of-1,145 passes for 10,271 yards with 70 TDs in 38 career games at Laval. He also ran 200 times for 1,228 yards and 30 touchdowns, the only player in RSEQ history to throw 70 scoring strikes while scoring 30 touchdowns.

Richard was named the RSEQ's top player three times (2014, 2017 and 2018) and second team All-Canadian twice (2014, 2017).