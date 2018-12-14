The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday they have signed leading receiver Eugene Lewis to a one-year deal.

In his first full season with the Alouettes, Lewis made 44 receptions for a team-leading 827 yards and four touchdowns.

“In his first full season with the Alouettes, Eugene continued to demonstrate what he brings to the table, with his effort, his attitude and his ability to make important plays”, Alouettes General Manager Kavis Reed said in a team release. “He is still young and will have the opportunity to play an even bigger role in our offence next season.”