The Montreal Alouettes have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman to a two-year deal, TSN's Dave Naylor reports.

Freeman was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers. After starting nine games in his rookie season, he was Tampa's starting quarterback for the next three seasons.

Following a bad start to the 2013 season, he was released. A few days later, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings but struggled in his only game for them.

At the end of 2015, he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts and started the final game of the year in place of an injured Andrew Luck. It would be his last game in the NFL.

In parts of six seasons, the 29-year-old has a completion percentage of 57.6 and has thrown 81 touchdown passes compared to 68 interceptions.