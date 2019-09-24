Up Next

Montreal quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., Alouettes receiver Jake Wieneke and Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris are the CFL's top performers for Week 15.

All three played in the Alouettes' 38-37 win over the Bombers on Saturday in Montreal.

Adams led the Alouettes on a franchise record 24-point comeback, completing 27-of-43 passes for a career-high 488 yards and four touchdowns. Adams also rushed for a major.

However, Adams was suspended one game on Monday for a helmet-swinging incident during the game against Winnipeg.

Wieneke had eight catches for 134 yards, including the game-tying touchdown reception with 11 seconds left.

Harris had 188 yards from scrimmage in his first game back after serving a two-game suspension for a positive drug test.

The Winnipeg native leads the league with 984 rushing yards.