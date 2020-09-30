Must See: Canada's Davies makes beautiful long range pass to set up Muller's header

MUNICH — Canadian Alphonso Davies set up a goal as Bayern Munich added to its trophy haul Wednesday, beating Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to hoist the German Super Cup.

Bayern has already won the Bundesliga, DFB Cup, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup trophies in a congested 2020 due to the pandemic.

The victory helped erase Bayern's memories of Sunday's 4-1 league loss to Hoffenheim, ending the German champions' 32-game unbeaten run. Wednesday's victory also marked the third win in a row against Dortmund.

The Super Cup traditionally matches the German league and DFB Cup winners. Dortmund, as league runner-up, got the invite since Bayern won both the Bundesliga and Cup.

Joshua Kimmich scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute. Goalkeeper Marwin Hitz could only parry Kimmich's shot and the midfielder stretched to flick in the rebound while falling.

Davies played a part in Bayern's first two goals.

On the first, the 19-year-old fullback from Edmonton started a quick Bayern counter-attack after a Dortmund corner. Corentin Tolisso was left with a simple finish to open the scoring in the 18th minute when goalkeeper Marwin Hitz pushed his first shot onto the crossbar.

The Canadian was the provider in the 32nd minute with a perfect cross to the far post where Thomas Mueller headed the ball in.

Striker Erling Haaland hauled Dortmund back into the game, setting up Julian Brandt to score in the 39th minute and then scored himself in the 55th in a move which began when Manuel Akanji muscled Robert Lewandowski off the ball in the midfield.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer showed superb reactions to palm away Haaland's shot when one-on-one with the Norwegian striker.

Davies wasn't the only young North American to see action at Allianz Arena.

Giovanni Reyna, 17, came on for Dortmund in the 72nd minute while fellow American Chris Richards, 20, entered for Bayern in the 76th minute.

Dortmund was also coming off a weekend loss, beaten 2-0 by Augsburg.

It marked the last game before retirement for referee Bibiana Steinhaus, who became the first female to oversee men's Bundesliga games in 2017.

With files from The Canadian Press