It appears Canadian soccer superstar Alphonso Davies will return to Bayern Munich's lineup Wednesday in leg 1 of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Villareal.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann said Tuesday that Davies has been medically cleared to start and will make a decision soon as to how much he will play in Wednesday's game.

"Alphonso Davies will be in the squad, and the results of his medical mean that he has been cleared to start," said Nagelsmann on Tuesday. "We will make a decision over the course of the day. In general, I am leaning towards having him in the starting XI."

The 21-year-old has been out since early January after he was diagnosed with mild myocarditis following a bout with COVID-19.