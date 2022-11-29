Beating Morocco is about more than just scoring Canada’s first points at a men’s World Cup.

This young Canadian squad representing their country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is trying to chase more than history when they take the field Thursday at 10 a.m. EST at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

The evidence for that lies with one of their previous opponents, Croatia.

The 2018 runners-up got knocked out in the Group Stage in 2014 – after not even qualifying in 2010 – as a young Croatian generation did not make it out of a group with Brazil, Mexico and Cameroon.

They did, however, score three points in a win against Cameroon, giving them a taste of success at the highest level before they made the jump four years later.

Alphonso Davies (22), Jonathan David (22), Tajon Buchanan (23), Stephen Eustáquio (25) all figure to be back – and at the peak of their powers – four years from now when the World Cup comes to North America.

They could look to mirror what the team led by Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Mateo Kovacic was able to build across three different World Cups.

It all starts against Morocco. Watch the game live across the TSN Network, TSN.ca or the TSN app.