1m ago
Davies voted Canada's top soccer player
Alphonso Davies, who drew worldwide acclaim while helping Bayern Munich fill its trophy case in 2020, has been named Canada Soccer's Men's Player of the year. The 20-year-old from Edmonton also won the award in 2018. Canada Soccer will announce the women's award winner on Friday
The Canadian Press
